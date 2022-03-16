BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.94

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.94 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 48.30 ($0.63). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 48.80 ($0.63), with a volume of 592,483 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £214.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

