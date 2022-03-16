Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Insider Robert Spurr Sells 4,846 Shares

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Spurr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13.

NYSE:BHC traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. 5,348,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,861. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,863 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,158,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,276,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,403,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,575,000 after acquiring an additional 29,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,956,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,325,000 after acquiring an additional 505,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

