Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) vs. Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Head-To-Head Review

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) and Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magenta Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

71.3% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Magenta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Magenta Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and Magenta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch Health Companies -11.24% -708.85% 5.40% Magenta Therapeutics N/A -40.98% -37.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and Magenta Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch Health Companies $8.43 billion 0.94 -$948.00 million ($2.66) -8.26 Magenta Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.14 million ($1.31) -2.18

Magenta Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bausch Health Companies. Bausch Health Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magenta Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bausch Health Companies and Magenta Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch Health Companies 1 1 4 0 2.50 Magenta Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus target price of $36.75, indicating a potential upside of 67.27%. Magenta Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 348.72%. Given Magenta Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magenta Therapeutics is more favorable than Bausch Health Companies.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics beats Bausch Health Companies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products. The Bausch + Lomb/International segment consists of the sale of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter products, and medical devices products. The Salix segment consists of sales in the U.S. of GI products. The Ortho Dermatologics segment consists of sales in the U.S. of Ortho Dermatologics (dermatological) products and global sales of Solta medical aesthetic devices. The Diversified Products segment consists of sales in the U.S. of pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and certain other therapeutic classes, in the U.S. of generic products, in the U.S. of dentistry products. The company was founded on March 29, 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy. The company was founded by David Scadden, Derrick Rossi, Alan Tyndall, Luigi Naldini, Robert Negrin, John F. Dipersio, and Jason Gardner in June 17, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

