Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €90.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($107.69) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €105.33 ($115.75).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.89 ($0.98) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €75.32 ($82.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €90.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €87.57. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 12-month high of €100.42 ($110.35). The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

