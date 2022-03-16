BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.98

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.98 and traded as low as $74.33. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $74.33, with a volume of 375 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.34.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

