Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Beacon has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $702,824.88 and $189,607.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

