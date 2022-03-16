BeatzCoin Market Cap Hits $210,618.41 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $210,618.41 and $55.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 95.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000678 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00029311 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

