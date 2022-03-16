bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.31

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.31 and traded as high as $8.49. bebe stores shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 179 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

