Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 12,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDX traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.79. 1,164,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,189. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.01.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

