Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00179790 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00025939 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.00397798 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00053022 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.