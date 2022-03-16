BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $146.52

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $146.52, but opened at $174.99. BeiGene shares last traded at $178.78, with a volume of 11,694 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 0.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 9.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 25.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

