Bella Protocol (BEL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12.34 Million

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.88 million and $12.34 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

BEL is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

