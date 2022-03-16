Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Benchmark Electronics has increased its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Benchmark Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE BHE traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 202,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,246. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $920.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $633.05 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $9,937,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 34,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 184,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

