Benin Management CORP Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.3% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $206.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.89. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $394.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

