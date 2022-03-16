Benin Management CORP Purchases 22,450 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Benin Management CORP raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 82,281 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 184,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

