BENQI (QI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22.16 Million

BENQI (QI) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, BENQI has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. BENQI has a total market cap of $16.53 million and approximately $22.16 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00046563 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.28 or 0.06721507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,996.95 or 1.00012239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00040022 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

