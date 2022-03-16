Berenberg Bank Lowers IP Group (LON:IPO) Price Target to GBX 162

IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.21) to GBX 162 ($2.11) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.89% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON IPO opened at GBX 93.70 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a quick ratio of 12.74. The stock has a market cap of £968.23 million and a PE ratio of 3.51. IP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 73.70 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.20 ($2.03).

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

