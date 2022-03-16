Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 610 ($7.93) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 531 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 484.56 ($6.30).

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 410.70 ($5.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.71). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 469.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 428.09. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77.

In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total value of £31,911.81 ($41,497.80).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

