Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Acquires $402,381,213.21 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-AGet Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 7,277,649 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.29 per share, for a total transaction of $402,381,213.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,086,590 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.94 per share, for a total transaction of $274,370,664.60.
  • On Friday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,306,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $133,080,241.07.
  • On Wednesday, March 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 24,136,074 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,722,738.04.
  • On Friday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,997,865 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,926,716.90.
  • On Wednesday, March 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 14,988,287 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $725,133,325.06.

OTCMKTS:BRK-A traded up $5,876.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $504,036.00. 2,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475,814.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445,601.16.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

