Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Acquires $402,381,213.21 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 7,277,649 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.29 per share, for a total transaction of $402,381,213.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,086,590 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.94 per share, for a total transaction of $274,370,664.60.

On Friday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,306,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $133,080,241.07.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 24,136,074 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,722,738.04.

On Friday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,997,865 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,926,716.90.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 14,988,287 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $725,133,325.06.

OTCMKTS:BRK-A traded up $5,876.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $504,036.00. 2,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475,814.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445,601.16.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

