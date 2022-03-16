Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 5,086,590 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-AGet Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,086,590 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.94 per share, with a total value of $274,370,664.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 7,277,649 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.29 per share, with a total value of $402,381,213.21.
  • On Friday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,306,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $133,080,241.07.
  • On Wednesday, March 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 24,136,074 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.46 per share, with a total value of $1,362,722,738.04.
  • On Friday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,997,865 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $1,803,926,716.90.
  • On Wednesday, March 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 14,988,287 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $725,133,325.06.

Shares of BRK-A traded up $5,876.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $504,036.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,516 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $475,814.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $445,601.16.

About Berkshire Hathaway (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

