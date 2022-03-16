Berry Data (BRY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $634,872.83

Berry Data (BRY) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $634,872.83 and $42,842.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000786 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.27 or 0.06623977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,432.04 or 1.00109943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00039388 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

