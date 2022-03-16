Beyond Finance Achieves Market Cap of $14.09 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00045974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.25 or 0.06710843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,138.17 or 0.99691908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00039637 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

