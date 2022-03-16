Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,901 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of Beyond Meat worth $22,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYND. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

