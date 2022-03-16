BidiPass Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $151,830.79 and $24.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars.

