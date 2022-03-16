BiFi Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, BiFi has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. BiFi has a market cap of $5.28 million and $176,761.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00183112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00026565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.91 or 0.00393908 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00054944 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007730 BTC.

About BiFi

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

