Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) Short Interest Update

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSKY opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68. Big Sky Growth Partners has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.01.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,509,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 1,356.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,223,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,548 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 926,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,335,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $7,335,000. 44.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.
