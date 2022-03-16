Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $18.86

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.86, but opened at $24.51. Bilibili shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 467,236 shares.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

