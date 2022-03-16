Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of BILL opened at $175.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.02 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $1,798,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,612 shares of company stock valued at $18,938,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

