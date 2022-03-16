Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $252.19

Shares of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.19 ($3.28) and traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.32). Billington shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.25), with a volume of 3,565 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 234.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 252.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.34 million and a P/E ratio of 20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Billington (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

