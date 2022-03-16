BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.66

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.66 and traded as low as $2.13. BIO-key International shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 26,572 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

