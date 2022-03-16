Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) will announce ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bio-Path.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPTH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 63,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,499. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

