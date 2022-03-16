Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 652,800 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 522,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 259,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of TECH opened at $405.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $347.88 and a one year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,993,000 after purchasing an additional 73,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 423,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,326,000 after purchasing an additional 31,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.80.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

