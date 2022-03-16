BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

2/24/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $22.00.

2/23/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BCRX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. 105,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.33.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million. Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after buying an additional 5,043,299 shares during the period. RP Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $20,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 618.6% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,686,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,904,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.