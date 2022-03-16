BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 56,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 355,577 shares.The stock last traded at $21.72 and had previously closed at $21.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLFS. B. Riley cut their price target on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $892.55 million, a P/E ratio of -101.66 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.86.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $238,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $27,755.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,549 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $2,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 9.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 219,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 36.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.