BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BioNTech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in BioNTech by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $145.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.11. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $92.93 and a twelve month high of $464.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

