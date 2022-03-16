Bitcloud (BTDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61,965.11

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $61,965.11 and $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,997.63 or 1.00001269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00070784 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.24 or 0.00240618 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00138739 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.39 or 0.00265982 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003756 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00032470 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,730,981 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

