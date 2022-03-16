Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 36.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $658,106.27 and approximately $32.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 143.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

