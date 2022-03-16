Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,061.00

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $1.95 or 0.00004826 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $9.33 million and $1,061.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.00362068 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00072036 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00094256 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

