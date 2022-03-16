BitCore (BTX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $130,481.00

BitCore (BTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $130,481.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,967.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.90 or 0.06744191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00270314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.30 or 0.00730583 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00066629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.19 or 0.00466699 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.30 or 0.00381532 BTC.

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

