BitMart Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.55 Million (BMX)

BitMart Token (BMX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, BitMart Token has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One BitMart Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMart Token has a total market capitalization of $54.55 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00035450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00103555 BTC.

About BitMart Token

BMX is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 640,881,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

BitMart Token Coin Trading

