BitNautic Token Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTNT)

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. BitNautic Token has a market cap of $7.83 million and $2,180.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitNautic Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One BitNautic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitNautic Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00035485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00103742 BTC.

BitNautic Token Coin Profile

BitNautic Token (BTNT) is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. BitNautic Token’s official website is bitnautic.io . BitNautic Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitnautic . The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

Buying and Selling BitNautic Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNautic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNautic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitNautic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitNautic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitNautic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.