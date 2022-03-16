BitTorrent Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.35 billion and $19,546.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00216385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007517 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005021 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000776 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002348 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002053 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

