Bitzeny (ZNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30,243.62

Bitzeny (ZNY) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $30,243.62 and $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.67 or 0.00269205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001149 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.