Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $70.97. 6,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,898. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on BKH shares. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $3,981,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 404,234 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

