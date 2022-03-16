BlackPearl Resources (TSE:PXX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

BlackPearl Resources Inc. (TSE:PXX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.10. BlackPearl Resources shares last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 319,927 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.38 million and a P/E ratio of -41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38.
BlackPearl Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXX)
Featured Stories
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for BlackPearl Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackPearl Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.