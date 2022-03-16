BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BHK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 264,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,103. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,024.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 487,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 444,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 130.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 317,856 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,361,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 114,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,619,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

