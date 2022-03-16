BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.55

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 3906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

