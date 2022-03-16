BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.55

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 3906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (MYI)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.