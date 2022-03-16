BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $677.67

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 677.67 ($8.81) and traded as high as GBX 740 ($9.62). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 712 ($9.26), with a volume of 1,181,428 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 677.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.45.

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.