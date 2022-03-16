Blayne Rhynsburger Sells 2,000 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of KRP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 192,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,846. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.10.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 296.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

