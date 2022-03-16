Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Update

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 902.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 140,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. 146,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.23. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.91.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.